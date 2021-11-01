Carlow woman at COP26 Climate summit says there’s a huge sense of urgency in Glasgow

A local activist says the world has descended on Glasgow and there’s an atmosphere of urgency about the COP26 Climate summit.

More than 100 world leaders have been meeting at the start of a two-week summit aimed at producing agreed policies to combat climate change.

Carlow-woman Jane Mellet, from Ardattin, is at the conference as a representative of the religious charity Trocaire.

In his opening speech the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned world leaders they’re facing a “doomsday clock” to tackle climate change and it’s a minute to midnight.

Broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough spoke today saying he is hopeful world that policies can be agreed to reduce global warming.

The US president has pledged to cut emissions by “well over a giga-ton” and told global leaders the US is “back at the table”.

And, Joe Biden said there are economic benefits to tackling climate change.