Carlow’s councillors to hear future plans for Ducketts Grove

Future plans for Ducketts Grove should be discussed with Councillors shortly.

That’s according to the Head of the Local Enterprise office in Carlow after concerns were raised by locals that the tearooms there still haven’t re-opened.

Councillor Fergal Browne told KCLR that visitors over the Bank Holiday weekend were unhappy that they couldn’t get a cup or tea or coffee while enjoying the fine weather at the historic site.

Kieran Comerford of the Local Enterprise Office is involved with the Master Plan. He’s been telling KCLR “We are investing in this space and we are working on a number of rural projects, so it’s not that we’re behind the game, it’s just one of the projects takes a bit longer to develop because of the sensitivities around the site.”

He adds “To be fair to the people involved to that point obviously the review of the licence took longer than we thought, the plan took longer than we thought. There has been significant investment in the garden product, there is a new gardener been advertised next week; the frustration’s around the commercial yard, the garden experience we always hear great comments”.