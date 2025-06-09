Carlow’s pioneering “ECO” fire truck has saved approximately 138 kilograms of CO2 emissions since it began service in August last year.

The Scania vehicle, stationed in Carlow Town, runs on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable diesel alternative. It also features solar power technology and intelligent driver software to further reduce its environmental impact.

In just six months, the fire engine has travelled over 3,000 kilometres and responded to 208 emergency calls — all while significantly lowering its carbon footprint.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fergal Browne, welcomed the innovation and confirmed that more eco-friendly vehicles have since joined the Carlow Fire Brigade fleet.