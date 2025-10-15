Carlow comedy singer is set to become an author.

Famed Fenagh man Richie Kavanagh will release his self titled read ‘Craic, Stories and Songs’ ahead of the 30th anniversary of hit ‘Aon Focal Eile’.

The hit spent seven weeks in the number one spot in the charts and went triple platinum following its outing in 1996 which saw Kavanagh’s star rise.

At the time, the song was banned from being played on the BBC, and only permitted to be played after midnight on other UK stations.

His follow up tracks including an homage to the now late KCLR presenter Johnny Barry;