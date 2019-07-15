Carlow’s newest education facilities to be ready for new school term

Tyndall College in Carlow is very nearly complete.

A letter has been sent out by the principal which says they’re on target to take possession of the new building before the summer’s over.

Works came to a standstill for a time on the secondary school and on the new Institute of Further Education after the collapse of Carillion back in 2017.

But Chairman of the Education and Training Board, Peter Chap Cleere says they’ll both be ready for the new school term noting “We’re on schedule to have a beautiful new Carlow Institute of Further Education which can cater for 1,000 students in the further education sector and a new secondary school Tyndall College which can also cater for 1,000 students so very exciting times ahead for the new academic year and a great boost for Carlow”.