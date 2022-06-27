Carlow’s Oglesby & Butler hope to be back in production within weeks following major fire

A Carlow factory hit by a major fire recently are hoping to be back in business within weeks.

A statement to KCLR news on behalf of Oglesby & Butler points out that their main production equipment was not affected by the blaze that broke out in part of their assembly area on June 16th.

“Our main production equipment was unaffected and remains fully operational, including the components department, tool room, gas filling area and stores”.

The company have expressed their gratitude to the emergency services in Carlow that responded saying they were relieved after the event that “all of our people are safe and well“.

The statement goes on to confirm plans to resume production as soon as possible:

“Our owner and the company management are fully committed to resuming production as quickly as possible and we are confident that we will be in a position to do so in the next four to five weeks. We have also secured additional space which we hope will help us to achieve our aim of reopening”.

Carlow Chamber Chief Executive Brian O’Farrell spoke to KCLR Live this morning about the companys planned return to production:

“I know they’ve been working very hard in the last number of days in particular and they’ve secured some extra space. A lot of the production equipment seems to have survived the fire and they’re hoping to have the staff all back in within the next 4-5 weeks and get operations back and running on a temporary basis while they look at the longer term of gettng the damaged part of the building all changed around and hopefully back up online”