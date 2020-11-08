KCLR News
Carlow’s weather expert is advising us to grab the winter woollies as it’s a breezy day
A local weather expert is warning people across Carlow and Kilkenny to wrap up well today.
You’ll need a jacket for today’s breezy conditions and sunny spells, according to Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly.
Alan says, however, that tomorrow will be a bit milder; ” it’s looking mild for tomorrow and early in the week we can expect mild weather.