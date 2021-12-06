Several cars skid off the road on M8 & M9 motorways after hailshowers

Drivers are being warned to slow down as heavy showers and hailstones play havoc on local roads.

KCLR listeners are warning of extremely dangerous driving conditions particularly on the M8 and M9 motorways.

Gardai have confirmed that a number of cars have been skidding off the road after hail showers on the M9 near the Knocktopher Junction.

They’ve also confirmed a car crashed on the M-8 on the Thurles side of Urlingford earlier.

However no on has been seriously injured in any of these incidents so far.

CW Road Safety Officer John McDarby says you need to slow down, but without braking, if there hailstones or a lot of surface water on the road.