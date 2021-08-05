Celebration of the arts begins roll-out across Kilkenny today (Thursday)

The sounds and sights of the arts will be very evident locally from today.

The annual Kilkenny Arts Festival takes hold with 16 days of indoor, outdoor and online fun.

Two events help kick proceedings off; there’s a preview showing of ‘I Walked Into My Head‘ with folk and traditional music legend Karan Casey at the Watergate Theatre in association with the Everyman Theatre Company from 7:30pm.

Karan spoke with our Sue Nunn recently on The Way It Is:

Then the action moves to the Castle Yard for a sold-out performance of Elektra by the Irish National Opera from 9pm at the Castle Yard.

Olga Barry is Festival Director and on yesterday’s KCLR Live with Edward Hayden she looked ahead to what’s set to unfold …

Our Sue Nunn’s been hearing about an interesting installation at the city’s new skatepark – hear about that here:

While local venues are excited to have audiences returning for this spread of events and how it’ll see others follow – hear what the Watergate Theatre’s Executive Director had to say here.

Full programme for the Kilkenny Arts Festival here

A.K.A.

The Alternative Kilkenny Arts also has a 16-day programme rolling out from today.

A host of exhibitions will begin to unfold at spaces across the city and county while other opening items this evening include ‘It Ain’t Bob Babe’ which will see Peter Brabazon singing and playing tracks by Bob Dylan to mark his 80th year entertaining – that’s at Fennelly’s in Callan from 8pm.

Full programme here

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival

The Thomastown Creative Arts Festival starts tomorrow (Friday).

Stacey Williams & Brock Butler joined our Sue Nunn in-studio for a chat recently about the Secret Garden aspect: