Watergate Theatre gearing up for an audience return as Kilkenny Arts Festival takes hold later this week

The return of the Kilkenny Arts Festival this week will mean the return of an audience at the Watergate Theatre too.

Executive Director Joanna Cunningham says they will be able to welcome a slightly bigger audience than when they were last open as the cap of 50 does not now include the performers and staff.

And this is just the start for them.

On KCLR Live this morning, Joanna said they are working on gradually increasing the number of performances over the coming months.

Listen back to the conversation here: