KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Celebrations at a number of Kilkenny hotels after wins at the Gold Medal Awards
The event took place earlier this week
There are celebrations locally after a number of hotels were awarded this week.
Mount Juliet took gold for Best Casual Dining and Afternoon Tea at the Gold Medal Awards, also winning silver for Best Wedding Hotel.
The Flynn Hotel Collection, which owns Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny, was named Best Hotel Group.
And there was a bronze in the Business and Conference category for Lyrath Estate Hotel.
See the full list here.