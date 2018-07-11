Celebrations in Ballyhale as Billy’s Tearooms and Shop finally opens

More good news for South Kilkenny as Billy’s Tearooms finally gets to open its doors.

The community cooperative shop, which is based on volunteerism, will be officially launched in September but doors opened at 8 this morning

Noreen Murphy’s among those who’ve been working hard to get to today – she’s been telling KCLR News that the atmosphere’s great and it’s hoped the facility will become a hub for all.

They’ll be open every day of the week with food served as well as teas, coffees and treats.