Celebrations set to continue following Carrick on Suir man’s Tour de France success

Celebrations are set to continue just over the border in Carrick on Suir following the success of Sam Bennett at the Tour de France.

He became the first Irish man to claim the green jersey since Sean Kelly in 1989.

Local friends & cycling enthusiasts have been heralding the cyclist for his skill & dedication to his sport.

As for the Tipperary man himself, he says the win came from years of hard work & sacrifice noting “All the suffering through the mountains, so worth it now, all the years trying to come up, trying to make it, I tell you it took me so long to get here I’m just going to enjoy every moment of it”.