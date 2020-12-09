Ceol Anocht: Interview : Bitch Falcon (18/11/2020)

I was surprised to read that it had been almost 6 years since I had last spoken to Bitch Falcon. Back then, they were on their way to Kilkenny for a gig at Brewery Corner. Since then they have been impressing people and their latest album is proof (if it was needed) of a band who have carved a unique place for themselves in Irish music.

Their latest album, “Staring At Clocks” is a powerful step forward. With the latest line-up, guitarist Lizzie Fitzpatrick, Barry O’Sullivan on Bass and Nigel Kenny on Drums have made an album that engages you from the off and draws you back again for more. Like much great music it does show its influences but strikes out on its own.

We chatted about that gig, their story since then and the making of this fabulous album.

You can purchase the album and other merchandise at Bandcamp

Also, another in person opportunity on December 12th here

And some ‘live’ options. Full detail here