Ceol Anocht: Interview – John Brereton (Sack) – 4/5/2022

One of the nicest things of the vinyl revival is that some of the great Irish bands of the 90’s have released material drawn from their back catalogue, none more so that the tremendous Sack. Their 1997 album “Butterfly Effect” is a wonderful collection of music and the double vinyl edition is a thing of great beauty.

I caught with John Brereton to discuss the background to the re-release and we wander down memory lane. As I said, it was a cracking album back then, and it still is.

The 25th anniversary re-release of their album Butterfly Effect on double vinyl, CD and digital platforms happened on Friday April 22nd 2022, through the London based record label Dimple Discs. This new edition will feature re-mastered audio as well as new sleeve artwork designed by Sack vocalist Martin McCann.