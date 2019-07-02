Ceol Anocht: Interview – Johnny Lappin – 27/6/2019

My usual guests in Studio 2 are musicians but on this occasion we went away from the stage. It’s always great to meet and hear of the many different other perspectives on the music scene, so it was particularly great to meet a legendary figure from behind the scenes of the Irish music, music publisher Johnny Lappin. He’s published his first book entitled “In A Lifetime : From Hozier to U2” which gives you a real sense of his role over the past few decades. He’s also a highly regarded go to person for people wanting the value of his insight and experiences and while he stepped away from the day to day workings he still lectures on the business of music and how musicians can protect their intellectual property..

The book is a very easy read and I would highly recommend it to anyone seeking an understanding of the business of music in this country and indeed, internationally. I sincerely hope it’s the first of many books!

We sat down to have a brief chat and, well, that’s not how it turned out. I was delighted we let the conversation flow.

The book is in all good bookshops and well worth a read.