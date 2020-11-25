Ceol Anocht: Interview : JYellowL (16/11/2020)

On hearing the debut album from JYellowL “2020 D|Vision”, my initial reaction was that I was hearing the start of a very definite road to the top for this songwriter. It’s a powerful insistent debut that improves with each listen. Smarty, witty, thoughtful lyrics, heavy on the beat to underpin the gorgeous musical arrangements. It’s a lush production, a collaboration with highly regarded musician and producer Chris Kabs, and it weaves in and out of a series of songs that will make you tap your feet but also use your head.

It’s a strong, confident mix and lyrically shows a maturity that is not expected in someone at the start of his career. That said, as you delve in to the album, you get more of a sense of someone who thinks deeply about not just the subject matter but the craft of how to present them in musical form. Strong themes and deft handling bring you through his thinking on his own life and what surrounds him. Although some are current themes, there is a sense that this album will remain relevant for many years. Hopefully the more insistent and contentious issues discussed are resolved with love and respect in time but this album is testament not only to a moment in time but a record (in the other meaning of the word) from an artist on top of his game.

Articulate, whip smart, knowing and thoroughly engaging, I enjoyed our time in this interview. I hope you do too

Needless to say I fully expect you to go our and purchase this fine album.