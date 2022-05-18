Ceol Anocht: Interview – Ye Vagabonds – 20/4/2022

I’ve been a fan of Carlow’s Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn in their various guises over the years and it is simply no surprise at all that they have become so highly respected as Ye Vagabonds. Care, attention, craft and deep thought are their hallmark and the latest trademark sounds of beautifully realised songs is a pure joy to listen to. Nine Waves was recorded in the Dublin Mountains at Hellfire Studios, produced by (Kilkenny native) John ‘Spud’ Murphy (whose previous work includes records by black midi, Lankum and caroline). The 11 tracks of both traditional and original songs followed on from a successful year where they were also named Best Folk Group for the second time at the 2021 RTÉ Folk Awards ceremony, where they now hold the record for most awarded artists.

The new album also features the various talents of Kate Ellis (cello) and Caimin Gilmore (double bass), both members of the Irish contemporary classical group Crash Ensemble, as well as Ryan Hargadon (Anna Mieke, Rachael Lavelle, Kojaque) on piano and saxophone. The record also features concertina from legendary player Cormac Begley and harmonium from regular touring member of Ye Vagabonds, Alain McFadden.

The new album from Ye Vagabonds is available at https://ffm.to/ninewaves and at all good record stores (inc. Rollercoaster Records in Kilkenny where fans are afoot for an in-store).

Ye Vagabonds embark on an album launch shows across Ireland throughout June. Tickets are available from http://www.yevagabonds.com

At the time of recording they had not been able to announce their Carlow gig as part of the Carlow Arts Festival. Full details here