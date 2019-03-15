Ceol Anocht: Show #124 – 14/3/2019

The Way Light Falls Upon Water Old Hannah

Sit And Breathe In Their Thousands

Good Vibrations The Beach Boys

The Ballad Of Ellie Henley TRÚ

The Piper In The Cave / An Ghaoth Aniar Aneas Altan

Wild As The Water Danni Nicholls

All Around The World Gavin Phelan Ft. Jimmy Smyth

White Light / White Heat The Velvet Underground

Give Or Take King Heat Ensemble

So Sweet John Martyn

Dinny O’Brien’s/The Sweetheart Reel/Paddy Kenny’s Téada

Citadel Cry Monster Cry

Bachach Shíl Andaí Altan

A Weak Heart Like Mine Ultan Conlon

Young Naive Me Eve Clague

If I Needed You Townes Van Zandt

Back In Dublin When The Fix Was In Seán Millar

Romeo’s Return Diarmuid Kennedy

Pi Kate Bush

Seacht Iarla Ó’Lionáird

Eyelids Into Snow Scullion