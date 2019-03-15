Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #124 – 14/3/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 19/3/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|The Way Light Falls Upon Water
|Old Hannah
|Sit And Breathe
|In Their Thousands
|Good Vibrations
|The Beach Boys
|The Ballad Of Ellie Henley
|TRÚ
|The Piper In The Cave / An Ghaoth Aniar Aneas
|Altan
|Wild As The Water
|Danni Nicholls
|All Around The World
|Gavin Phelan Ft. Jimmy Smyth
|White Light / White Heat
|The Velvet Underground
|Give Or Take
|King Heat Ensemble
|So Sweet
|John Martyn
|Dinny O’Brien’s/The Sweetheart Reel/Paddy Kenny’s
|Téada
|Citadel
|Cry Monster Cry
|Bachach Shíl Andaí
|Altan
|A Weak Heart Like Mine
|Ultan Conlon
|Young Naive Me
|Eve Clague
|If I Needed You
|Townes Van Zandt
|Back In Dublin When The Fix Was In
|Seán Millar
|Romeo’s Return
|Diarmuid Kennedy
|Pi
|Kate Bush
|Seacht
|Iarla Ó’Lionáird
|Eyelids Into Snow
|Scullion
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools