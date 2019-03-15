Ceol Anocht: Show #124 – 14/3/2019
Martin Bridgeman 3 days ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 19/3/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

The Way Light Falls Upon Water Old Hannah
Sit And Breathe In Their Thousands
Good Vibrations The Beach Boys
The Ballad Of Ellie Henley TRÚ
The Piper In The Cave / An Ghaoth Aniar Aneas Altan
Wild As The Water Danni Nicholls
All Around The World Gavin Phelan Ft. Jimmy Smyth
White Light / White Heat The Velvet Underground
Give Or Take King Heat Ensemble
So Sweet John Martyn
Dinny O’Brien’s/The Sweetheart Reel/Paddy Kenny’s Téada
Citadel Cry Monster Cry
Bachach Shíl Andaí Altan
A Weak Heart Like Mine Ultan Conlon
Young Naive Me Eve Clague
If I Needed You Townes Van Zandt
Back In Dublin When The Fix Was In Seán Millar
Romeo’s Return Diarmuid Kennedy
Pi Kate Bush
Seacht Iarla Ó’Lionáird
Eyelids Into Snow Scullion
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
