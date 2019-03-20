Ceol Anocht: Show #125 – 19/3/2019
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/3/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Showwomanship Jack O’Rourke
Nobody Mac DeMarco
Deja Vu Soak
Every Picture Tells A Story Rod Stewart
Let’s Go Back In Time, Man Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Bacach Síol Andaí Ye Vagabonds
Right Side Of Heartbreak, Wrong Side Of Love The Waterboys
Endless Art A House
Driven To Tears The Police
Sometimes Anna Mullarkey
Sunshine On Leith The Proclaimers
Aon Dó Trí John Walsh
The Way Light Falls Upon Water Old Hannah
The Foggy Dew Ye Vagabonds
You Wear It Well Karrie
You Got Me Sarah Buckley
To The Rescue Divine Comedy
You’ll Get By The Infomatics
15 Minutes Yelling Bones
Way To Blue Nick Drake
Birmingham Sunday Rhiannon Giddens
Natasha Niall Moran
Looking At A Rainbow Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy

 

 

