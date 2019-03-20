Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #125 – 19/3/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 21/3/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Showwomanship
|Jack O’Rourke
|Nobody
|Mac DeMarco
|Deja Vu
|Soak
|Every Picture Tells A Story
|Rod Stewart
|Let’s Go Back In Time, Man
|Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
|Bacach Síol Andaí
|Ye Vagabonds
|Right Side Of Heartbreak, Wrong Side Of Love
|The Waterboys
|Endless Art
|A House
|Driven To Tears
|The Police
|Sometimes
|Anna Mullarkey
|Sunshine On Leith
|The Proclaimers
|Aon Dó Trí
|John Walsh
|The Way Light Falls Upon Water
|Old Hannah
|The Foggy Dew
|Ye Vagabonds
|You Wear It Well
|Karrie
|You Got Me
|Sarah Buckley
|To The Rescue
|Divine Comedy
|You’ll Get By
|The Infomatics
|15 Minutes
|Yelling Bones
|Way To Blue
|Nick Drake
|Birmingham Sunday
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Natasha
|Niall Moran
|Looking At A Rainbow
|Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy