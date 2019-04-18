KCLR Election Coverage
Ceol Anocht: Show #134 – 18/4/2019

The Irish Music Hour

Martin Bridgeman 19/04/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 23/4/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Dig Runabay Ft. Stephen James Smith
Threading Water Glen Hansard
If Spring Had A Spare Room I’d Rent It With You lullahush
In My Place Dear Bertrand
Blood Of Life The Southern Fold
In Dreams (Ambient Mix) Camille O’Sullivan / Aidan Gillen
Pandora sfiiinx
Leave A Light Glen Hansard
For Love Of Chocolate Diarmuid Kennedy
In Needing Others Eve Clague
Take My Hand Clare O’Riordan
Forfeit Feibhár
The River Holds Its Breath : Tost Ar An Abhainn Colm Mac An Iomaire

 

 

