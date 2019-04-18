Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #134 – 18/4/2019
The Irish Music Hour
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 23/4/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Dig
|Runabay Ft. Stephen James Smith
|Threading Water
|Glen Hansard
|If Spring Had A Spare Room I’d Rent It With You
|lullahush
|In My Place
|Dear Bertrand
|Blood Of Life
|The Southern Fold
|In Dreams (Ambient Mix)
|Camille O’Sullivan / Aidan Gillen
|Pandora
|sfiiinx
|Leave A Light
|Glen Hansard
|For Love Of Chocolate
|Diarmuid Kennedy
|In Needing Others
|Eve Clague
|Take My Hand
|Clare O’Riordan
|Forfeit
|Feibhár
|The River Holds Its Breath : Tost Ar An Abhainn
|Colm Mac An Iomaire