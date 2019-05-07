Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #136 – 7/5/2019

Irish Hour

Martin Bridgeman 08/05/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 9/5/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Days Like These The Avon Representatives
Heaven Paints Her Holy Mantle Blue Ger Wolfe
White Billboards Montauk Hotel
In My Place Dear Bertrand
Lift The Lid On Your Blues Paul Hickey
The Beast In Me Flo McSweeney
In The Moment Yelling Bones
The Curra Road Ger Wolfe
Fisherman’s Dream Ultan Conlon
Body & Soul (For Cara) Mongoose
Infinite Eoin O’Neill
Breathe Gráinne Hunt
Cape Clear Paddy Keenan
Close