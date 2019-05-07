Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #136 – 7/5/2019
Irish Hour
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 9/5/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Days Like These
|The Avon Representatives
|Heaven Paints Her Holy Mantle Blue
|Ger Wolfe
|White Billboards
|Montauk Hotel
|In My Place
|Dear Bertrand
|Lift The Lid On Your Blues
|Paul Hickey
|The Beast In Me
|Flo McSweeney
|In The Moment
|Yelling Bones
|The Curra Road
|Ger Wolfe
|Fisherman’s Dream
|Ultan Conlon
|Body & Soul (For Cara)
|Mongoose
|Infinite
|Eoin O’Neill
|Breathe
|Gráinne Hunt
|Cape Clear
|Paddy Keenan