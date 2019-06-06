KCLR Blog

Ceol Anocht: Show #144 – 6/6/2019

Martin Bridgeman 07/06/2019

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 11/6/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

“45” Haunted Head
From The Mountain To The Sea : Ó Shliabh Go Cuan Colm Mac Con Iomaire
Design Harbouring Oceans
Your Bones Pursued By Dogs
This Secret Gráinne Hunt
Hair Trigger The Unelectables
Someone Like You The Backyard Band
Keepers Of The Flame : Caomhnórrí Na Lasrach Colm Mac Con Iomaire
I Mean LAOISE
Smile On My Face Trainee Bob
Chrome Ordnance Survey
Bend Like A Willow Greenshine

 

