KCLR Blog
Ceol Anocht: Show #144 – 6/6/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 11/6/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|“45”
|Haunted Head
|From The Mountain To The Sea : Ó Shliabh Go Cuan
|Colm Mac Con Iomaire
|Design
|Harbouring Oceans
|Your Bones
|Pursued By Dogs
|This Secret
|Gráinne Hunt
|Hair Trigger
|The Unelectables
|Someone Like You
|The Backyard Band
|Keepers Of The Flame : Caomhnórrí Na Lasrach
|Colm Mac Con Iomaire
|I Mean
|LAOISE
|Smile On My Face
|Trainee Bob
|Chrome
|Ordnance Survey
|Bend Like A Willow
|Greenshine