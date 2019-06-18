Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #147 – 18/6/2019

Martin Bridgeman 19/06/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 20/6/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Long Balconies A Lazarus Soul
A Distance Auxiliary Phoenix
This Girl I Know Sun Mahshene
Some Mercy (Remix) Ben Reel
Pomegranate Ye Vagabonds
Nothing To Lose Deep Sky Objects
Passing Ships Swimming Tapes
If We Could Build Auxiliary Phoenix
Incapable Roisin Murphy
Wide Open Space Seskin Lane
Full Of Wine Junior Brother
The Fruit Smelling Shop Scullion
The Pilot Light Key Rocks
Pasionnelle / Irish Lullaby Pat Coldrick

 

