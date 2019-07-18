Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #156 – 18/7/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 23/7/2019
and here’s the playlist:
|Lovelier Still
|Garland Sun
|Dandelion Seed
|Greenshine
|Dancing In The Inches
|Beef Supreme
|Spectrum
|Solkatt
|Blood From A Stone
|Seskin Lane
|On & On
|Otherkin
|Let The Sun Shine
|Clare Sands
|Brother
|Greenshine
|Distant Shore
|Jana
|Gonna Be Strong
|Gypsies On The Autobahn
|Summer’s Song
|Villagers
|It’ll Come Around
|The Whileaways
|Áthas
|The Gloaming