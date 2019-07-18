Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #156 – 18/7/2019

Martin Bridgeman 18/07/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 23/7/2019

and here’s the playlist:

Lovelier Still Garland Sun
Dandelion Seed Greenshine
Dancing In The Inches Beef Supreme
Spectrum Solkatt
Blood From A Stone Seskin Lane
On & On Otherkin
Let The Sun Shine Clare Sands
Brother Greenshine
Distant Shore Jana
Gonna Be Strong Gypsies On The Autobahn
Summer’s Song Villagers
It’ll Come Around The Whileaways
Áthas The Gloaming
