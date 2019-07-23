Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #157 – 23/7/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 25/7/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Stone Cold Sober
|Ryan J
|Roll Around The Weekend
|Haunted Head
|Bitches Are Like Waves
|Vulpynes
|Creeping In
|October Fires
|We Caught It
|Thanks Brother
|Yemanja
|Paj
|Ego
|Jack Rua / LOGUOS
|Out Of How Out Of Why
|Haunted Head
|Widow Maker Blues
|Paul McCann Ft. Majella O’Reilly
|I’ll Never Love Again
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Strange Wings
|Paddy Dennehy
|Bright Blue Screens
|Sara Ryan
|The Universal Sun
|Cormac Breatnach