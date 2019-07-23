Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #157 – 23/7/2019

Martin Bridgeman 23/07/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 25/7/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Stone Cold Sober Ryan J
Roll Around The Weekend Haunted Head
Bitches Are Like Waves Vulpynes
Creeping In October Fires
We Caught It Thanks Brother
Yemanja Paj
Ego Jack Rua / LOGUOS
Out Of How Out Of Why Haunted Head
Widow Maker Blues Paul McCann Ft. Majella O’Reilly
I’ll Never Love Again Jimmy’s Cousin
Strange Wings Paddy Dennehy
Bright Blue Screens Sara Ryan
The Universal Sun Cormac Breatnach

 

