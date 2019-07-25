Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #158 – 25/7/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 30/7/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Stone Cold Sober
|Ryan J
|Big Purple Bruise
|Haunted Head
|Let The Sun Shine
|Clare Sands
|So Little Time
|Rory & The Island
|Talk
|Pursued By Dogs
|She Steps Into The Light
|Join Me In The Pines
|Gay Girls (Elaine Mai Remix)
|Elaine Mai/Pillow Queens
|45
|Haunted Head
|Young Naive Me
|Eve Clague
|Shifting Gears
|Míde Houlihan
|Blue
|Bland Orlando
|And Then The Day Came
|Birdwoman
|Éalú
|Cormac Breatnach