Ceol Anocht: Show #158 – 25/7/2019

Martin Bridgeman 25/07/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 30/7/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Stone Cold Sober Ryan J
Big Purple Bruise Haunted Head
Let The Sun Shine Clare Sands
So Little Time Rory & The Island
Talk Pursued By Dogs
She Steps Into The Light Join Me In The Pines
Gay Girls (Elaine Mai Remix) Elaine Mai/Pillow Queens
45 Haunted Head
Young Naive Me Eve Clague
Shifting Gears Míde Houlihan
Blue Bland Orlando
And Then The Day Came Birdwoman
Éalú Cormac Breatnach

 

