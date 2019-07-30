Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #159 – 30/7/2019

Martin Bridgeman 30/07/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 1/8/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

She Steps Into The Light Join Me In The Pines
Glass House Róisín El Cherif
I Wanna Go Faraway Martin
The Last Warm Day On Earth The Pale
I Do Jimmy’s Cousin
Gale Force Ten Boy One
Girls Roe / 1000 Beasts
Half A Life Róisín El Cherif
Cultural Trance Fintan McKahey
Divide K J M
Port Na bPucaí Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & Billy Mag Fhloinn
On The Edge (Jig Set) Gatehouse
Close