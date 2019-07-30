Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #159 – 30/7/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 1/8/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|She Steps Into The Light
|Join Me In The Pines
|Glass House
|Róisín El Cherif
|I Wanna Go
|Faraway Martin
|The Last Warm Day On Earth
|The Pale
|I Do
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Gale Force Ten
|Boy One
|Girls
|Roe / 1000 Beasts
|Half A Life
|Róisín El Cherif
|Cultural Trance
|Fintan McKahey
|Divide
|K J M
|Port Na bPucaí
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & Billy Mag Fhloinn
|On The Edge (Jig Set)
|Gatehouse