Ceol Anocht: Show #160 – 1/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 01/08/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 6/8/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

She Steps Into The Light Join Me In The Pines
Run Róisín El Cherif
Soulkeeper AMOS
Seriously? Laoise
Love Is Only For Fools Jimmy’s Cousin
Harpoon Peco
Heartstrung Days Niall Moran
Say Róisín El Cherif
Pak It In Uly
Kitty Ricketts The Radiators From Space
Hold Bland Orlando
Double Screen BloodStream Feat. Blakkheart
Planxy MacClancy Mossie Martin
Mr. O’Connor Mossie Martin
