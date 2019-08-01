Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #160 – 1/8/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 6/8/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|She Steps Into The Light
|Join Me In The Pines
|Run
|Róisín El Cherif
|Soulkeeper
|AMOS
|Seriously?
|Laoise
|Love Is Only For Fools
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Harpoon
|Peco
|Heartstrung Days
|Niall Moran
|Say
|Róisín El Cherif
|Pak It In
|Uly
|Kitty Ricketts
|The Radiators From Space
|Hold
|Bland Orlando
|Double Screen
|BloodStream Feat. Blakkheart
|Planxy MacClancy
|Mossie Martin
|Mr. O’Connor
|Mossie Martin