Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #163 – 13/8/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 15/8/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|The Hollow
|Shane Joyce
|Unreturned
|Basciville
|Disguise
|Echo
|Fear
|Great White Lies
|Weak
|Syrens
|Long Live Rock & Roll
|Henry McCullough’s Fusiliers
|Someday
|JigJam
|The Old Hunger
|Basciville
|Girls
|ROE
|Tonight Is Forever
|The Years
|Maya Liminal
|Sacred Animals
|Phones
|Cynthia Catania
|The Butterfly
|Martin Hayes and Brooklyn Rider