Ceol Anocht: Show #163 – 13/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 13/08/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 15/8/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

The Hollow Shane Joyce
Unreturned Basciville
Disguise Echo
Fear Great White Lies
Weak Syrens
Long Live Rock & Roll Henry McCullough’s Fusiliers
Someday JigJam
The Old Hunger Basciville
Girls ROE
Tonight Is Forever The Years
Maya Liminal Sacred Animals
Phones Cynthia Catania
The Butterfly Martin Hayes and Brooklyn Rider

 

