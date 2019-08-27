Cabin Fever
Ceol Anocht: Show #167 – 27/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 27/08/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 29/8/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Ghost Of The Disappeared Mancini
More Is Less The Murder Capital
Let It Run Fox Jaw
Hair Trigger The Unelectables
Hacksawed Heart Richie Healy
A South African Photographer Forsees His Death (For Kevin Carter) Laura Mulcahy
Meant To Stay Hid SYML
Green Blue The Murder Capital
Powder The Wicc
Mid Air Flo McSweeney
The Booley House The Gloaming
