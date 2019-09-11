Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #172 – 12/9/2019

Martin Bridgeman 11/09/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 17/9/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

You And Me Marlene Enright
Bring Me Love Join Me In The Pines
I Won’t Try Soft On Crime
Can’t Walk This Earth Cian Elliott
Between The Pines Gráinne Hunt
Rain On Summit Dinah Brand
Gold Elise Ramsbottom
Feels So Heavy Join Me In The Pines
Veins Cormac Russell
The Foggy Dew Danú
Moon Landing Josh Johnston
Straight For Tomorrow Laura Elizabeth Hughes
The Lobster The Gloaming
