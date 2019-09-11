Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #172 – 12/9/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 17/9/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|You And Me
|Marlene Enright
|Bring Me Love
|Join Me In The Pines
|I Won’t Try
|Soft On Crime
|Can’t Walk This Earth
|Cian Elliott
|Between The Pines
|Gráinne Hunt
|Rain On Summit
|Dinah Brand
|Gold
|Elise Ramsbottom
|Feels So Heavy
|Join Me In The Pines
|Veins
|Cormac Russell
|The Foggy Dew
|Danú
|Moon Landing
|Josh Johnston
|Straight For Tomorrow
|Laura Elizabeth Hughes
|The Lobster
|The Gloaming