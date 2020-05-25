Gold Medal Kids
Ceol Anocht: Show #235 – 26/5/2020

The Music Room Sessions

Martin Bridgeman 25/05/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s playlist…

On The Phone Trophy Wife
The Long Mile Ultan Conlon
Hero’s Death Fontaines DC
Party Piece Bedrooms
The Devil & St. Jesus Gordon Barry
My Deepest Funk Naked Animals
Distance ALDOC
Don’t Let Love Slip Away Ultan Conlon
Changing Tides Lorraine Nash
At A Time Like This Track Dogs
Run A Mile Mick Flannery
Nothing I Was Thinking The Third Rehearsal
To Here Knows When My Bloody Valentine

 

