Ceol Anocht: Show #245 – 17/6/2020

Come By Me MOM

Cocoon Pauli

Run Somewhere Wasps .v. Humans

No Connection Foot Squeaker

Ghost On Me Paro Pablo

Before The Rain Eoin Glackin

Do It Again And Again Mechner

Le Marais 1000 Beasts Ft. Kayleigh Noble

Handsome Wife Pillow Queens

Laugh Again Ev Carm

I’ll Admit You’re Gone Rory Gallagher

The Only Thing I Fear Joshua Burnside

Holding On And Letting Go Jess Young