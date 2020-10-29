Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #299 – 29/10/2020

From The Music Room

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 29/10/2020
Ceol Anocht - Music Room
Ceol Anocht - Music Room

Let Your Dreams Collect Dust Until You’re Desperate NEALO Ft. Molly Sterling / Jehnova / Adam_Garrett
Terylene Men Sons Of Southern Ulster
The Glory John Hynes
Werewolf Man Black Pope
Welcome to Ballsgrove Sean Mathews
Victoria Avenue Kill ‘Em Charlie
Pretending Olga Gartland
Shoes Of Strong Leather Sons Of Southern Ulster
Inver FRMR
The Universe Is Laughing The Guggenheim Grotto
Sweet October Aoife Scott
Burying Brí
Fuaim Gathering Strings & Things
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 29/10/2020