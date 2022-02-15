Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #432 – 16/2/2022
Music Room Sessions
|All That I Can Do
|Cat Dowling
|Casadh an tSúgáin
|Trad. Arr. Eithne Ní Chatháin
|The Bird In The Bush
|Trad Arr: Scanlon / Reynolds / Kearns
|She’s Gone So Far
|Eamonn McNamee
|I Want To See You Tonight
|Hook
|Brave
|Dark Isle
|Wrong Side Of The Town
|Kate Nicholson
|The Mountain Streams Where the Moorcocks Crow.
|Trad. Arr. Eithne Ní Chatháin
|Winter Sun
|The Newborn
|All Because I Could Not Sleep
|Victoria Keating
|Amber
|Fintan McKahey
|Beira
|Sive
|Falun Gong Dancer (Donkey’s Gudge Dub)
|Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee