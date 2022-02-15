Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #432 – 16/2/2022

Music Room Sessions

All That I Can Do Cat Dowling
Casadh an tSúgáin Trad. Arr. Eithne Ní Chatháin
The Bird In The Bush Trad Arr: Scanlon / Reynolds / Kearns
She’s Gone So Far Eamonn McNamee
I Want To See You Tonight Hook
Brave Dark Isle
Wrong Side Of The Town Kate Nicholson
The Mountain Streams Where the Moorcocks Crow. Trad. Arr. Eithne Ní Chatháin
Winter Sun The Newborn
All Because I Could Not Sleep Victoria Keating
Amber Fintan McKahey
Beira Sive
Falun Gong Dancer (Donkey’s Gudge Dub) Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee
