Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #434 – 23/2/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 22/02/2022

Astronaut Loudmotive
VII Emerge And So I Watch You From Afar
The Bird In The Bush Pauline Scanlon
Holy Country Sinéad O’Brien
Moloko Paper Tigers
All Souls Hill The Waterboys
Life Gets In The Way Tommy Keyes
In Air And So I Watch You From Afar
Magnets Gráinne Hunt
Wheels (Happy Cycling) Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
Come Back Home Dark Isle
Voice Of A Smoker Elliot Crampton
Growing Pains Elaine Nolan
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 22/02/2022