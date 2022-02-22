Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #434 – 23/2/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Astronaut
|Loudmotive
|VII Emerge
|And So I Watch You From Afar
|The Bird In The Bush
|Pauline Scanlon
|Holy Country
|Sinéad O’Brien
|Moloko
|Paper Tigers
|All Souls Hill
|The Waterboys
|Life Gets In The Way
|Tommy Keyes
|In Air
|And So I Watch You From Afar
|Magnets
|Gráinne Hunt
|Wheels (Happy Cycling)
|Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
|Come Back Home
|Dark Isle
|Voice Of A Smoker
|Elliot Crampton
|Growing Pains
|Elaine Nolan