Ceol Anocht: Show #437 – 3/3/2022

01/03/2022

Blue Is The Eye Ye Vagabonds
Don’t Get Too Fallen Pierce Turner
No Country For Young Men Junior Brother
Hearts & Minds Pillow Queens
Waste Away Willhouse & Pop Wallace (Feat. Luke A Boy)
The Marrow Headgear
The Last Signal Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
Tommy and Timmy Pierce Turner
The Chelsea Hotel Is Closed Until Further Notice Emét
To The Rescue The Divine Comedy
Right From the Start Síomha
All The Stars Were Street Lights The Butterfly Graveyard
Valentia Harbour Tom Delany
