Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #438 – 9/3/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Petals
|Gary O’Neill
|Seo é Glór Na Teilifise
|Telefís
|The Symphonies Of Danny La Rue
|Telefís
|Awe Na Mná (Praise the Women)
|Clare Sands
|The Glitter And The Glue
|Keeley
|Card Tricks
|Martellos
|Southern Song
|Josh Johnston
|Culaith Cliste
|Deoraí
|Archbishop Beardmouth At The ChemOlympics
|Telefís
|Sticky Floor Serenade
|Emét
|Heart And Soul
|Fiona Kennedy
|Crawl Back
|Brother Josh
|Felton Lonnin
|Pauline Scanlon
|Master Shanley’s / The Stack of Wheat (Hornpipes)
|Pádraig Mac Aodhgáin