Ceol Anocht: Show #438 – 9/3/2022

Petals Gary O’Neill
Seo é Glór Na Teilifise Telefís
The Symphonies Of Danny La Rue Telefís
Awe Na Mná (Praise the Women) Clare Sands
The Glitter And The Glue Keeley
Card Tricks Martellos
Southern Song Josh Johnston
Culaith Cliste Deoraí
Archbishop Beardmouth At The ChemOlympics Telefís
Sticky Floor Serenade Emét
Heart And Soul Fiona Kennedy
Crawl Back Brother Josh
Felton Lonnin Pauline Scanlon
Master Shanley’s / The Stack of Wheat (Hornpipes) Pádraig Mac Aodhgáin
