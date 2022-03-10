Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #439 – 10/3/2022

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 10/03/2022

Petals Gary O’Neill
Ballytransnational Telefís
Last Words Keeley
In The Blue Of The Night Paddy Goodwin And The Holy Ghosts Feat. Paul Brady
Suzanne I’m Sorry Thom Southern
Drainpipe Diamond Freddy Black & The Hotel Mosaic
Come Home Floor Show
Stempede Telefís
Gut Happyalone
A Lady Of A Certain Age The Divine Comedy
Craobhacha Síomha / The olllam
Sokolonko 6th Crowd
The Humours of Ballyconnell / The Dance of the Honeybees Pádraig Mac Aodhgáin
