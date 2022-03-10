Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #439 – 10/3/2022
|Petals
|Gary O’Neill
|Ballytransnational
|Telefís
|Last Words
|Keeley
|In The Blue Of The Night
|Paddy Goodwin And The Holy Ghosts Feat. Paul Brady
|Suzanne I’m Sorry
|Thom Southern
|Drainpipe Diamond
|Freddy Black & The Hotel Mosaic
|Come Home
|Floor Show
|Stempede
|Telefís
|Gut
|Happyalone
|A Lady Of A Certain Age
|The Divine Comedy
|Craobhacha
|Síomha / The olllam
|Sokolonko
|6th Crowd
|The Humours of Ballyconnell / The Dance of the Honeybees
|Pádraig Mac Aodhgáin