Ceol Anocht: Show #453 – 28/4/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Boss
|Ria Rua
|I Don’t Know
|Sive
|Bordeaux
|Garry O’Neill
|There Are Good Times Coming
|Sinéad O’Brien
|Singer’s Hampstead Home
|Microdisney
|My Light
|Willzee
|At A Time Like This
|Track Dogs (Feat. Chris Demetriou & Adrianne Wininsky)
|Annamakerrig
|Sive
|The Dance of The Cherry Tree (Live)
|John Spillane
|Dublin You Are
|Stephen James Smith
|Gold (Fall With The Gun)
|Les SalAmandas
|Her Last Door
|SHED
|Memory
|Pop Wallace