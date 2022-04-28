Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #453 – 28/4/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman28/04/2022

Boss Ria Rua
I Don’t Know Sive
Bordeaux Garry O’Neill
There Are Good Times Coming Sinéad O’Brien
Singer’s Hampstead Home Microdisney
My Light Willzee
At A Time Like This Track Dogs (Feat. Chris Demetriou & Adrianne Wininsky)
Annamakerrig Sive
The Dance of The Cherry Tree (Live) John Spillane
Dublin You Are Stephen James Smith
Gold (Fall With The Gun) Les SalAmandas
Her Last Door SHED
Memory Pop Wallace
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman28/04/2022