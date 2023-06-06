Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #568 – 6/6/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman06/06/2023

Quantum Universe Maurice Whitmore
Roll With It The Remedy Club
Love Is A Newborn Thing Paddy Dennehy
Invisible Def Nettle
To My Sisters Dubh Lee
The Way Of Things Track Dogs
In Moonlight Driven Snow
Write Me A Letter The Remedy Club
Sentimental Songs Tommy Keyes
Meadow Song The Wood Of O
Effra Road Tim V. Smyth
Pick Up The Pieces Yana / Maurice Culligan
To Here Knows When My Bloody Valentine
