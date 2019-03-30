Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session : Nuala Roche & Kairen Caine – 27/3/2018

This is a first…a poet and a songwriter. Joining me in Studio the other were poet Nuala Roche and songwriter Kairen Caine. They’ve joined creative forces in a performance happening at The Watergate Theatre on Sunday, March 21st.

Nuala’s poetry is widely regarded and her first book “Fish-Speak” shows her love of words and word play, luxuriating in the flow of text and ideas.

Kairen has been a songwriter for many years and a firm favourite in the Kilkenny music scene as a performer and supporter of live music in all its forms.

I was intrigued as to how these seemingly different art forms could co-exist. It turns out that there are more to unite than divide them …We hear poetry from Nuala, new songs from Kairen and, finally, a poem which inspired another song.