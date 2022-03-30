Chair of Kilkenny County Council says if claims are true that Dunnes Stores are to go into Ferrybank Shopping Centre it’d be great for the area

Speculation’s rife that Ferrybank Shopping Centre could be getting its anchor tenant.

Constructed in 2008 at a cost of €100 million, the 30,000 square foot building has seen occupation only by a Kilkenny County Council area office and a local library, both of which are there for almost a decade.

Plans for a supermarket were stalled, with a legal dispute ongoing between Dunnes Stores and Nama.

It’s been claimed that a conclusion to that’s been reached and that the Irish retail chain is planning on moving in, potentially in time for Christmas.

Chairperson of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, has been telling KCLR News that though details have as yet not been officially confirmed rumours have been circulating saying “We were given an indication that possibly by the end of February 2022 that there would be progress so it isn’t unknown news but please God it’ll come to fruition and let work begin and let the area develop it further than it is”.

She adds “Wouldn’t it be great news for the South of the county and great news for Ferrybank, that whole area there is undergoing great development with the greenway working its way to being progressed at a great speed, which is great, we can clear room then for other businesses to come into the shopping centre and that’s welcome news that Dunnes will eventually become the anchor tenants and that will supplement other and encourage other businesses to come into being that they just may be waiting for that development to be eventually brought forward and to get clarity on that, it’s going on a long number of years”.

Cllr Doherty also says it’d mean the carpark at the facility would be available to the wider area, noting “It’ll make it safer for the boys’ school just across the road from the centre where people currently park on the side of the road which was the main thoroughfare until the bypass came so a lot of things will happen, all in conjunction with the opening of the shopping centre, and then you have the primary care centre directly across, again it’ll provide good, safe parking and that the whole area comes alive and that’s what it’s about, that economic development can happen”.

KCLR News has contacted Nama and Dunnes Stores and is awaiting responses from both.