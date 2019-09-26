Changes to Kilkenny/Carlow Garda division still remain unclear

It remains to be seen what exactly the changes to the Garda Divisions will mean for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Last month it was revealed that the existing Carlow/Kilkenny Garda division was to be emalgamated with Waterford to form a new three-county division.

It’s part of an overall restructuring of An Garda Síochána that’s seeing the number of regions reducing from six to four, and the number of divisions going from 28 to 19.

It had been hoped that the headquarters for the new Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow division would be in Kilkenny. However, it’s now been announced that Waterford will be the divisional headquarters.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny will host the HQ for the overall region, which consists of 10 counties: Meath, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny.

The changes are being introduced on a phased basis; so it’s not yet known when they will come into effect here or how exactly it will effect the local Garda structure.