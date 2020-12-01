Extra Garda checkpoints as 1-in-5 says they’re ‘unlikely’ to stick to restrictions over Christmas

Local Gardai are mounting extra checkpoints to make sure we’re not travelling outside our home county for Christmas shopping.

Inter-county travel is not allowed under the current level 3 regulations, until a relaxation of the restrictions for Christmas on the 18th of December.

One in five people are “unlikely” to comply with Covid-19 restrictions that stop them from seeing family and friends over Christmas.

New figures released by the CSO reveal the public’s attitudes in the run up to the festive period.

More men are worried about pubs and restaurants being closed whereas women are more likely to be worried about not seeing family and friends over the holidays.

A third of younger respondents are concerned about accessing shops to purchase gifts while overall almost half of us expect to spend less this Christmas.

The Health Minister says it’s great that we’re reopening the country but he’s urging people to act responsibly.

Stephen Donnelly is urging people to limit their contacts as much as possible over the next few weeks.

Carlow Kilkenny Roads policing Inspector Anthony Farrell has been reminding KCLR listeners that Operation Fanacht checkpoints are still being carried out across Carlow and Kilkenny.