Chernobyl Children International head expresses concern at works planned for exclusion zone

The head of Chernobyl Children International’s expressed concern at works which are set to get underway in the exclusion zone.

Adi Roche is a regular visitor to the Carlow Kilkenny area, usually during rest & recuperation visits by young people from the affected region.

She says that the Ukrainian & Belarusian governments have taken the decision to carry out extensive dredging on one of the biggest bodies of waters in the area.

Ms Roche broke the news on KCLR’s The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening (9 September) & outlined why she believes it’s not a good idea, saying “The radioactivity in 1986 went up into the earth’s atmosphere and heavy elements dropped down on the land, in the water and eventually went down to the silt bed of this huge river called the Dnieper and all of that silt has locked within it huge, vast, immeasurable quantities of radioactivity and now there’s starting to dredge those silt beds and thus they will disturb that radioactive material, nobody knows what’s going to happen”.