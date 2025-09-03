From today, all children aged between 5 and 8 are eligible for free travel on all public transport services across the Transport for Ireland (TFI) network.

The free travel scheme means around 263,000 children nationwide can now access buses, trains, and trams at no cost.

The new card covers all TFI public transport services. Children under 5 already travel for free and do not require a card.

Stephen Murphy is Director of Services of The Father McGrath Centre Kilkenny and he told KCLR news while he welcomes this move, he’d like it to go a step further: