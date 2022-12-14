Children of Moneenroe National School enjoy surprise visit from Pat Shortt

Comedian Pat Shortt surprised local school children in the past week.

The Irish celebrity stopped by Moneenroe National School after receiving a letter from a pupil which charmed him.

The children of second to sixth class got to ask him questions and showcased their own talents while those in fifth and sixth class talked of their achievements to date as well as outlining upcoming events at the school.

Pat too treated them to his famed The Jumbo Breakfast Roll: