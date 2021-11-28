Civil War and the Oral Tradition documentary airs on KCLR this evening

A new two-part documentary about the emotions experienced by people living through Civil War airs on KCLR later this evening.

Civil War and the Oral Tradition explores the songs that were written during the times of Civil War, and discusses the insight that the songs give into the feelings of people at the time.

Part One will be broadcast this evening after the 7 O Clock news, while Part Two will be broadcast next Sunday evening at the same time.

The programmes are funded by Carlow County Council Decade of Centenaries fund.